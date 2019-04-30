Dr. James Underberg, Clinical Lipidologist. Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at NYU School of Medicine and the NYU Center for Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease.

Bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for heart attack, and in the United States someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.

While many people may be able to reduce their cholesterol through diet, exercise or medication, those who have experienced a previous heart attack or stroke and still have high bad cholesterol despite current treatment may require additional treatment options to further reduce their cardiovascular risk.

Cholesterol 911 is a national initiative urging high-risk cardiovascular disease patients to reduce their risk of another heart attack or stroke by addressing their continued high LDL-C, or “bad” cholesterol.

On April 25th , Dr. James Underberg, M.D., clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU School of Medicine, will be available to discuss the campaign and the need for patients who have had a heart attack and stroke to see the emergency in high cholesterol.