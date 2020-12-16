Britain's Got Talent Finalist Shares His Journey (FCL Dec. 16)

Jonathan Antoine shares his journey and details of his latest Christmas album

Celebrated British Tenor, Jonathan Antoine has released two singles from his first ever Christmas album. Both tracks are available on ChristmasLand which will be released on December 4th via Loki Recordings.

On December 18th at 3pm EST and again at 8pm EST, Jonathan will perform tracks from ChristmasLand in a stripped back virtual concert from the stunning Union Chapel in London, displaying his raw talent and remarkable vocal prowess.