Today was supposed to be Opening Day for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Although the doors are closed for now, Curtis spoke David Ratz, Director of Promotions & Special Events, about the virtual opening day that will be on Facebook today at 12 p.m.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Today was supposed to be Opening Day for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Although the doors are closed for now, Curtis spoke David Ratz, Director of Promotions & Special Events, about the virtual opening day that will be on Facebook today at 12 p.m.