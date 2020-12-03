If you can't stand the heat, stay inside and feel the freeze with the Jacksonville Icemen this Friday and Saturday. Alex Reed, the team's Director of Communications and Broadcasting, stopped by the FCL studio to tell us what we can look forward to!
