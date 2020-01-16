On February 2, 2020, millions of Americans will tune in to watch football’s biggest game and attend a pre-game party. If you’re hosting this year, your menu needs to feature championship-quality ingredients. From flavorful dips to charcuterie and cheese boards, one of the most important ingredients to include on your table is Wisconsin cheese!

Leading up to last year’s game, Americans bought 89.5 million pounds of cheese, and will likely top 90 million pounds in 2020! While the best teams will be battling it out on the field, you need to be sure you serve up an award-winning menu starring the best of the best – straight from The State of Cheese®! Wisconsin produces over 600 varieties of artisanal cheese and wins more awards than any other state or country for their cheese. Like your favorite team, Wisconsin is all about being at the top of their game and is the only place outside Europe that has a Master Cheesemaker program!