You know what they say, "It's always 5 o'clock somewhere!" Well this weekend, you don't have to wait until 5:00 to get the party started. You can taste over 80 different wines, nibble on food from local vendors, and listen to popular local bands at the 2020 Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival on Sunday, February 9th. VIP tickets are sold out, but you can still enjoy the festival through General Admission.

More info: www.jaxfoodwinefest.com