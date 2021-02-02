Author Michael Ray Fitzgerald will be the first one to tell you his new book is not a fan book on Southern Rock. He dives into where the music comes from and shares some personal stories like being in the audience when the name Lynard Skynard was tossed around. For more on this author and his book Jacksonville and the Roots of Southern Rock, visit his website: michaelrayfitzgerald.com
Author writes about Jacksonville’s influence on Southern Rock (FCL Feb. 2, 2021)
Michael Ray Fitzgerald shares how the city played a role in the genre’s history.