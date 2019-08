Jacksonville Roller Derby (JRD) is Jacksonville’s first and only flat-track roller derby league.

The JRD have since earned a reputation for hitting hard and playing strong against other leagues throughout the Southeast region.

Trainer Samwise Banshee helps First Coast Living host Haddie Djemal gear up and give derby a try.

If you are interested in joining the team or attending a bout you can find their schedule along with more information at jacksonvillerollerderby.com/