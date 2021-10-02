x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

Valentine’s themed nature tour at the Arboretum (FCL Feb. 10, 2021)

The Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is hosting a Valentine's Themed Nature Walk on Feb. 13.

Sarah Stewart, Alexandria Wilson and Arboretum Executive Director, Dana Doody, will lead a Valentine’s Day-themed nature tour focused on the heart. Also on the tour is a special guest guide: Dr. Susan Carr from the North Florida Land Trust. Carr is a botanist and expert on nature and conservation. For more information, visit: jacksonvillearboretum.org/eventsactivities