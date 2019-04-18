The warmer weather is finally here and while there are so many ways you can enjoy it, there are also ways it can be a little bit painful. Mosquitoes! They can be a pest to many so Jeremy Hirsch, President and Creator of Spartan Mosquito Eradicator, came up with a product that can protect you and your family.

Hirsch says his product is the most effective, longest lasting, continuous mosquito control system. Here's how it works: After the first bite of the season, put the Spartan Mosquito Eradicators around six feet off the ground and within 180 feet of each other along your property line. the eradicators create a barrier and once the mosquitoes feed on the water solution, they are killed before they can breed again.

