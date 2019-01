The world of technology can be hard to navigate, especially because it changes to quickly. The ages of kids using the internet and social media are getting younger and younger and that means parents need to be more aware of its dangers.

Gaming has its own dangers so Stacy Pendarvis with the Monique Burr Foundation spoke with us about what parents can do to monitor online threats, the latest news about Fortnite and predators, and programs that the foundation has for schools and parents.