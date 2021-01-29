Education plays a significant role in preparing students for career and financial opportunities in the future. However, in an increasingly digital world, there is a divide between students who have sufficient access to computers and internet access and those who do not. The increased shift to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the digital divide. Every student deserves the chance to prosper. Winnie Sun discusses how Intuit is partnering with school districts to help. For more information: Blog.Intuit.com
Closing the gap on the digital divide in our schools (FCL Jan. 29, 2021)
Financial expert, Winnie Sun discusses how Intuit is partnering with school districts to close the gap and expand possibilities for students and teachers around the