Closing the gap on the digital divide in our schools (FCL Jan. 29, 2021)

Education plays a significant role in preparing students for career and financial opportunities in the future. However, in an increasingly digital world, there is a divide between students who have sufficient access to computers and internet access and those who do not. The increased shift to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the digital divide. Every student deserves the chance to prosper. Winnie Sun discusses how Intuit is partnering with school districts to help.