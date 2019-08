Grab your brightest white outfit and get ready to have a ball!

The White Party Jax is kicking off and it's a good time for a good cause.

The proceeds benefit the Beaches Fine Art Series. There will be live entertainment, sweet treats, a cocktail hour and more!

The party kicks off August 25 at the Casa Marina Hotel.

For tickets: www.thehivesociety.com/the-white-party-jax