IBM Helps Battle COVID-19 Medical Supply Chain Shortages (FCL May 13)

COVID-19 has greatly affected supply chains as factories and businesses close around the world, creating new challenges for workers and consumers. Healthcare workers and other first responders understand firsthand the impact that the current pandemic is having on supply chains in their race to acquire PPE.
Supply chains are stretched incredibly thin, and while businesses have reorganized to begin producing critical goods, from apparel companies making masks or automotive companies making ventilators, these companies are typically disconnected from the healthcare procurement system.
Now, these unconventional suppliers can be matched with healthcare facilities and government agencies in urgent need.