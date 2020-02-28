Power, sex, ambition, greed… It’s just another day at the office in this classic satire of big business.

The high energy musical 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' is showing at The Alhambra Theatre and Dining.

The musical is about J. Pierrepont Finch, a young man with large ambitions, works as a window washer of the World Wide Wicket Company.

Dreaming of a higher position in the company, he purchases a book that promises to guide him straight to the top of the corporate ladder (without putting forth too much effort).