A lot of us take every opportunity to be outside especially now that the temperatures are heating up. Just because we may like the heat, that doesn't mean our furry friends do.

There are a lot of things you should keep in mind like taking frequent breaks from playing, carrying extra water on walks, and making sure you go outside during cooler times of the day.

Dr. James Stanley Hill DVM, Chief Officer at the Jacksonville Humane Society, says you should also be aware of sidewalk and asphalt temperatures. Living in Florida, it's especially crucial that you do not take your dog on any errands where you may have to leave your dog in the car, even for a couple of minutes.