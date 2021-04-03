How to make every bite count with eggs for your little ones (FCL March 4, 2021)

Registered Dietitian Liz Weiss talks about the newly-released dietary guidelines.

One of the best foods for a baby’s healthy brain development is already in most refrigerators: eggs. In an historic first, the newly released 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans includes recommendations for birth to 24 months old and specifically recommends eggs as an important first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant women and lactating moms.

The latest Guidelines says eggs provide several nutrients important for babies during the time in which their brains are rapidly developing. Notably, the Guidelines highlighted the importance of choline, a nutrient plentiful in eggs, while recommending eggs as a first food for babies to help reduce risk for an egg allergy.