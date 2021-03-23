How to add safety and style to any home (FCL March 23, 2021)

Lauren Makk spent a lifetime perfecting her “Affordable Luxury” signature approach to design. Now, as a mother of two, Lauren has turned her attention to designs that combine both style and safety. Lauren shares some cool new décor suggestions. You’ll also learn why she’s teaming up with Blink® Blinds + Glass to discuss the many benefits of cordless blinds between glass for windows and doors. Traditional blinds are quickly becoming a thing of the past!