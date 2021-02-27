How new Airbnb hosts have earned $1 billion during the pandemic (FCL Feb. 26, 2021)

Families and workers around the world have struggled financially because of the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, and in the US, one in four adults have had a hard time paying bills and one third have tapped their savings or retirement funds. For many, sharing their homes on Airbnb has provided a critical and urgent COVID social safety net to help stay economically afloat in these unprecedented times. According to a new report from Airbnb, in the US, the typical new Airbnb host with only one listing earned $3,900 since March 2020. Globally, new hosts have earned $1 billion.