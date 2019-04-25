Genomics – the study of genes and what they do – is helping to solve some of the most challenging problems of mankind and inspiring new hope to people around the world.

But according to a new survey, more than half (55%) of Americans say they are unfamiliar with the term genomics and more than one-third (38%) of adults admit they don’t even know what a genome is.

Genomics is helping to unlock mysteries that help solve some of the world’s most challenging problems – from diagnosing rare disease in infants and children to creating a sustainable supply of food.

Despite the advancements being made by this transformational technology, more than half (54%) of Americans say they are unfamiliar with genomics testing.