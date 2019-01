Even if you don't really have the time, staying active can be squeezed into your day if you're motivated and creative. It doesn't have to be a huge commitment either! Sometimes, you're not going to make it to the gym, so it's can be as simple as taking your dog for a walk, or walking with family or friends around the block or to the park.

We always want to know how you stay fit and active. All you have to do is post a picture of you working out and use the hashtag #FirstCoastFitFam!