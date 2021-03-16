Hope at Hand provides poetry lessons to at-risk youth (FCL March 16, 2021)

Hope at Hand provides therapeutic poetry lessons for at-risk youth populations in North Florida. Founded by veteran educator Steffani Hendricks Fletcher in 2009, Hope at Hand combines poetry and art to help youth process life, love, and progress in a changing world. Hope at Hand partners with 15 youth agencies in Duval, St Johns and Alachua counties. Hope at Hand programming instills confidence, self-esteem, choice and change while improving social connections and emotional growth through poetry. For more information, visit HopeAtHand.org