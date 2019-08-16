Bee Friends Farm and the Jacksonville Fairgrounds are joining forces to the second Honey Bee Festival even bigger and better!

The Honey Bee Festival is happening August 17 from 10am to 5pm.

Enjoy National Honey Bee day in the air-conditioned here at the Fairgrounds (near Manifest Distilling and Intuition Ale Works).

Shop over 60 local vendors in theh Buzy Bee Marketplace, join your child in the Bee a Kid Zone, learn the basics of beekeeping in the Honey Bee Education Annex and taste and buy local Florida honey in the Bee Friends Farm Honey Tasting Bar.