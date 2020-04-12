Holiday Budgeting 101 (FCL Dec. 4)

According to CNBC, consumers have been cutting into their savings[1], and expenses are likely to increase as the holiday season approaches.
Creator of Millennial Money and the Financial Freedom Summit and author of best-selling book, Financial Freedom, Grant Sabatier, is teaming up with Total Wireless to offer tips on how viewers can take control of their finances and still tackle holiday spending with confidence.
Specifically, Grant can give a crash course including:
- Build a Budget – Grant will offer tips and tricks to take control of finances and tackle the increased spending during the holidays
- Assess Priorities – Grant will talk through steps to help viewers’ determine spending priorities during this otherwise “spendy” time
- Strategize Next Steps – Grant will offer insights into the path ahead, including post-holiday, for viewers to continuously evaluate their own financial decisions