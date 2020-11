THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, ENTERTAINING WILL INCLUDE MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING, PLENTY OF IN-HOME ENTERTAINING AND COMING UP WITH UNIQUE WAYS FOR COOKING WITH FLAIR.

HERE TO SHARE SOME TIMELY HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING TIPS IS PARKER WALLACE, THE FOUNDER OF ‘PARKER’S PLATE’ AND THE AUTHOR OF “EAT RICH, STAY SKINNY: A GIRLS’ GUIDE TO HOLIDAY FEASTING.”