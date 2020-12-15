Tech The Halls! (FCL Dec. 15)

If you are a looking for the perfect last-minute gift, whether it’s the smallest stocking stuffer to the ultimate smart appliance, the time has run out to find the perfect gift for the whole family. Tech-Life columnist Jennifer Jolly is here to help every last-minute shopper find the best gifts for everyone left on their list.
● New smart appliances
● Amazing coding robot for the math whiz in your family
● The Ultimate phone protection
● The hottest new video games and accessories
● Technology to protect your computers and your identity
● And more…