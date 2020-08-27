Resources to Help Your Child Through the School Year (FCL Aug. 27)

Huntington Learning Center of Jacksonville has been serving the Mandarin, Southside, San Jose, Julington Creek, and Fruit Cove areas for the past 20 years.
They work to provide the best education possible for all of our students. Their programs are personalized to each student's academic needs.
You can find individualized instruction in the areas of reading, writing, math, critical thinking, study skills, and test prep. Test prep programs will prepare your child for the ACT, SAT/PSAT, ASVAB, GED, ISEE and various high school entrance exams.