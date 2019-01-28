The 12th annual Donna "Re-imagined" Marathon weekend will be held in the heart of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach February 8-10.

Weekend events include a 5K, Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra Marathon and event challenges.

Continuous shuttle service will be provided Marathon Sunday from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. from the University of North Florida Lot 18 to the Beaches Town Center. Ride-share drop off is available at 500 Atlantic Blvd., accessible from the eastbound Atlantic Blvd. only. Bicycle valet is also available throughout the weekend.

Donna Marathon weekend is an official event of The Donna foundation, which provides financial assistance and support to families living with breast cancer and funds breast cancer research.