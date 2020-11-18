x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

Leading Neurologist Shares Experiences of Treating Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Patients (FCL Nov. 17)

Learn more about the the impact of COVID0-19 on patients with MS

According to an estimate from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 are living with MS in the United States. MS is a chronic and unpredictable disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and is thought to be an immune-mediated disorder, in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the CNS.1

While COVID-19 has become part of life in 2020, those living with MS may still have questions and concerns as it relates to treatment and management during the pandemic.