Leading Neurologist Shares Experiences of Treating Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Patients (FCL Nov. 17)

According to an estimate from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 are living with MS in the United States. MS is a chronic and unpredictable disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and is thought to be an immune-mediated disorder, in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the CNS.1
While COVID-19 has become part of life in 2020, those living with MS may still have questions and concerns as it relates to treatment and management during the pandemic.