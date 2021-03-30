Career and confidence coach Holly Caplan helps make that fresh start easier. One in four women dropped out of the sales force in the past year due to the pandemic. But Holly makes sure to remind us to make a list of all the talents and accomplishments we have done in the past to help get us back into the workforce. Keep those positive thoughts and reinventing yourself includes setting your priorities so you know what works for you. Now is your chance! Seize the day.
Helping women out of the pink collar recession (FCL March 30, 2021)
Our career and confidence coach Holly Caplan talks about how the pandemic has been hardest on women and how to make the transition back into the workplace easier