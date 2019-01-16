While the Jags' season is over this year, the Jags players and cheerleaders of the past are still hard at work long after their careers were over.

The chapter is hosting their first fundraiser at Top Golf in Jacksonville and want you to join!

There will be a cocktail hour open bar and appetizers (for those over 21), two hours of game time, raffle prizes, auction items, buffet dinner, a hole-in-one contest and so much more.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Child Cancer Fund and to the NFL Alumni Jacksonville Chapter.