We all come across stressful situations in life, whether you're starting a new job or you're planning a family trip. Sometimes it seems like nothing can really help. Winston Family YMCA Group Instructor Amy Airheart has the thing just for you!

Airheart says yoga in the morning and at night can help relieve stress from the day and really put you on the right track mentally.

The yoga classes at the YMCA cater to people of all ages and abilities so you don't have to be worried if you're just starting out! Yoga is a great way to get physically and mentally fit.

