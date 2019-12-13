With the holidays here and tax season just around the corner, it’s not just gift shopping checklists you should be concerned with. Getting organized for tax time now could make all the difference down the road.

In fact, according to a survey of do it yourself tax filers commissioned by H&R Block, 61 percent of them prefer to get deadline-driven tasks done early so they’re out of the way. So, whether it’s buying holiday gifts or preparing what you need for Uncle Sam, that ‘get it done’ approach can go a long way when it comes to saving you money – which is on everyone’s mind these days.

The survey also found that nearly a third of DIY tax filers say they don’t do enough to save money, and 88 percent said they’re likely to work harder in the future to find discounts and better prices.

Considering that mentality, it makes sense DIYers find value in preparing their taxes themselves. And while the majority of respondents said asking for help is a sign of strength, nearly half said they still feel guilty about asking for assistance. As it turns out, asking for help could prevent DIY tax filers from making a costly tax mistake.