Hear the latest in traveling for vacation safely (FCL Feb. 25, 2021)

After a year of putting travel plans on hold, many Americans are looking forward to finally unwinding with a perfect getaway in a safe and fun environment. Updated safety protocols at resorts and on airlines, easy access to rapid COVID-19 testing and the current vaccine rollout is a shining light at the end of the tunnel for all of us looking to get away. Travel Expert and Broadcast Journalist, Michelle Alegria discusses the latest in safe travel protocols and shares how by following established personal sanitation protocols and choosing the right hotel or resort can help confidently protect yourself while making great vacation memories.