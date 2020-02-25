Many of us start strong when it comes to our Near Year’s resolutions but fall off by the time February rolls around. If you’ve lost your resolve, it’s not too late to get back on track. Let this be the year your resolutions stick!

Amanda Rocchio is a nutrition guru who inspires her more than 1 million Instagram followers every day with her simple recipes, innovative meal prep techniques, and hacks for maintaining a healthy diet all year long. She teaches others how to eat real, whole foods to feel full and nourished, and keep your focus as 2020 ticks on.