How to Stay Healthy While Staying at Home (FCL Dec. 18)

Families are spending a lot of time at home this year, turning your house into the place you work, study and play. As the pandemic continues to pose a risk, it’s more important than ever to stay healthy at home. Contaminants like dust, pollen, pets, smoke and mold can make the air inside your home more polluted than you imagine. So how can you be sure your home is a clean, relaxing and safe indoor space for your family?
Lifestyle expert, author, wife and mom Amy Goodman shares simple tips to ensure your home is a clean and comfortable sanctuary for your family.