Among families with children under 18 in their household who visited the hospital in the past two years, 70% faced significant out-of-pocket medical expenses beyond a copay or deductible during their most recent hospital visit. Of these, 64% said they spent $500 or more in out-of-pocket costs, up from 58% in 2019, and 45% of families said they spent $1,000 or more in out-of-pocket costs, up from 37% last year.