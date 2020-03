Imagine having to choose between keeping a roof over your family's head, putting food in their mouths or being able to get them medical care when they need it. The reality is nearly one third of woman-headed households are living below the poverty level. Colleen Ridenhour, Chief Development Officer for Habitat for Humanity International, is calling on women around the world to help build a better future for women and their families. She spoke with Haddie about their partnership with Lowe's.