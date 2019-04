Grab your boots and cowboy hats because Bulls Bands and Barrels is coming to town! Trust us, you're going to be so excited once you hear all the event has to offer!

There are a few new things at this year's BBB event including musical entertainment from Morgan Wallen, and extreme freestyle bull fighting!

The event is at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on Saturday, April 27th at 7 p.m.

Ticket website: www.bigtickets.com

More information: www.bullsbandsandbarrels.com