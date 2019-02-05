The sun is shining and the temperatures are getting warmer, and a lot of us are excited to soak up all this Florida sunshine! There's a lot of great things about this season, but one thing that isn't so great-mosquitoes.

If you feel like you get attacked by mosquitoes every year, listen up! Jeremy Hirsch, President and Creator of Spartan Mosquito Eradicator, says his product is the most effective, longest lasting, continuous mosquito control system.

Here's how it works! After the first bite of the season, put the Spartan Mosquito Eradicators around six feet off the ground and within 180 feet of each other along your property line. the eradicators create a barrier and once the mosquitoes feed on the water solution, they are killed before they can breed again.

Website: www.spartanmosquito.com