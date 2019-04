When you look back on your teen years, some of you may think "Wow! I was so awkward!". We've all been there, through the bushy eyebrows, weird hair, and strange clothes phases. You probably wished a time or two that you would just hurry up and grow up. That's the plot of BIG The Musical put on at Alhambra!

Cast members from the musical swung buy the FCL studio to tell us a little bit about what we can expect!

Website: www.alhambrajax.com

Phone number: (904) 641-1212