GivingTuesday, the groundbreaking global generosity movement, announced #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity set to take place on May 5th. The initiative is an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. Haddie spoke with Lifestyle and Consumer Expert Justine Santaniello about the many ways both sellers and shoppers can support the fundraising efforts of organizations doing critical work during this uncertain time.