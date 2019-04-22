It's something that we tend to take for granted-having a bed to sleep in every night. Ashley HomeStore is doing its part to make sure children right here on the First Coast get a good night's rest by donating beds!

It's all a part of their Hope to Dream program. Tori Fusinaz is the Director of Marketing at Ashley HomeStore and she stopped by the FCL to tell us more about Hope to Dream as well as the furniture set auction and how you can get involved.

Website: www.ahopetodream.com

Auction Website: www.biddingOwl.com/FirstCoastLiving