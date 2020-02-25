By now, we've all likely supported the Girl Scouts by buying some cookies, but how would you like to support them by thinking outside the box? TriciaRae Stancato is the Chief Development and Brand Officer for the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, Jordan McAlister is a Girl Scout Senior, and Esha Kasavaraju is a Girl Scout Cadette. They stopped by the FCL studio to tell us more about the annual Thin Mint Sprint 5K and Cookie Crawl as well as all the benefits that come along with being a Girl Scout.

Website: www.girlscouts-gateway.org

Phone number: (877) 764-5237