Some of college football’s biggest bowl games are played on New Year’s Day, but it’s the Super Bowl of Dog shows – the AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin – that will make the whole family happy to watch.

The AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America and this year marks the LARGEST SHOW IN AKC HISTORY. The canine competition returns to Animal Planet on New Year’s Day, giving dog-lovers something to cheer for besides touchdowns. If the obstacle course, trick dogs, and disc dogs aren’t enough for you, there’s also a puppy competition. You can also learn what breed would be best for your family.

More than 5,000 dogs from around the world will compete in Orlando, Florida for the largest cash prize ($50,000) in dog sports history. This year’s AKC National Championship features competitions for a wide range of breeds, varying in sizes – from the cute small dogs in the Toy Group to the powerful canines in the Sporting Group. Plus, the highly popular North American Diving Dogs (NADD) competition, where canine athletes demonstrate their extreme diving skills, returns as well.