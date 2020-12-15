Fashion & Beauty Expert Kahlana Barfield Brown Has the Gifting Ideas You Need. (FCL Dec. 15)

With the year we’ve had, it may seem like the holidays have just let themselves in the backdoor like an unexpected guest. But whether you were ready or not, they’re here, and they need your attention.
Whether you’re hosting a socially-distanced gathering or searching for the perfect gift to brighten someone’s probably crummy year, it’s time to consult the experts. From cozy to creative and practical to posh, Kahlana Barfield Brown has got you AND everyone on your list covered.
- Easy to Grab Gifts for Everyone on your list: Guys, Gals and Kids
- Stylish at Home: What’s Hot This Season, and where to find it
- How to Host this Holiday: Simple upgrades to make the season special