The calendar may say April, but our first guest says that now is the time to start planning on how to keep the kids busy over the summer! From engineering to sports to cooking camps, there really is something for everyone!

Terri Mashour with Fun 4 First Coast Kids stopped by FCL to talk about all the camps there are and how to make sure you pick the right one for your child.

Website: www.fun4firstcoastkids.com