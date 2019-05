It's time to party, 80's style! You're invited! It's called 80's on Forsyth and it's all to help local students enjoy the arts at the Florida Theatre.

Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre, Missy Peters from Community First Credit Union, and Troy Spurlin with Troy Spurlin Interiors are a part of the group putting the event together. They stopped by the FCL studio to give us all the deets!

Website: www.floridatheatre.com