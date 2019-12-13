This time of the year, it seems like your house is a revolving door. End of year festivities can sometimes catch us off guard with friends or family dropping by or with uninvited guests who show up at your New Year's Eve party.

No worries! Chef Duran will show you what you will want to have on hand for quick and easy appetizers that will keep your guests at bay while you whip up a meal with only one or two pots and pans.

He’ll even show you some quick tips for the grill. He will make sure you're always the host or hostess with the mostess!