How Genetic Testing Will Transform Mental Health Care (FCL Aug. 17)

Then COVID-19 came along. Quarantine, distancing, not seeing family and loved ones, and economic worries have all added to the struggles of people dealing with mental illness.

And if you are a parent, you might be trying to deal with your own mental and emotional struggles while also taking on the burden of worrying about your child’s mental health. Back-to-school anxiety is at an all-time high this year as families struggle with the reality that school will be distance learning. Or for those returning to classrooms, at worst, a potentially higher risk of infection, or at best, a vastly different environment with masks, no recess and other distancing measures.